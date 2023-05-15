B.C. heat wave: Metro Vancouver issues air quality advisory

Metro Vancouver Regional District issued an air quality advisory Monday afternoon as B.C.’s early season heat wave continues.

The advisory comes due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone—an irritating gas that forms when pollutants react with sunlight—that are expected to last until the weather cools down.

The advisory covers northeast Metro Vancouver, central Fraser Valley and eastern Fraser Valley.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, northeast Metro Vancouver has an Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) of five, which is considered medium risk. Northwest and southeast Metro Vancouver and central and eastern Fraser Valley all have AQHIs of four. Southwest Metro Vancouver has an AQHI of three, which is in the low-risk category.

Eastern and central Fraser Valley’s AQHIs are forecasted to hit five by Monday evening, while southwest Metro Vancouver is expected to rise to an AQHI of four.

A plume of wildfire smoke from the Davis Lake fire near Mission, B.C., has also caused hazy conditions in northeast Metro Vancouver, but fine particulate matter concentrations from the smoke remain “well below” air quality advisory levels, the regional district says.

Ground-level ozone levels are typically highest between mid-afternoon and early evening on summer days—or as is the case right now, summer-like days. As such, Metro Vancouver recommends avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during that time.

Exposure to ozone is a particular concern for people with health conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), other heart or lung diseases and diabetes, according to Metro Vancouver. Pregnant people, infants and small children, seniors and outdoor workers are also vulnerable.

The regional district says to stay cool and hydrated, and to seek medical attention if you experience symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing.

Real-time air quality readings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley can be found on airmap.ca.