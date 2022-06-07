B.C. has 'no plans' to give you the right to refuse email, calls after work

B.C.’s Ministry of Labour is well aware of Ontario’s so-called “right to disconnect” law, but at the moment is only watching the legislation with great interest.

As of June 2, businesses in Ontario with more than 25 employees must establish off-work policies and allow workers to switch-off email, text messages and phone ringers.

When CTV News asked whether the B.C. government would implement similar legislation, the ministry replied in a statement that “there are no plans at this time.”

Critics have argued Ontario’s legislation - the first of its kind in Canada - has many loopholes, is too vague, and allows bosses to set their own disconnect hours.

It was first proposed in 2021 in response to employee burnout, especially during the pandemic.