

The Canadian Press





NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. - The B.C. Green Party's treasurer says the party received more than $710,000 in individual donations last year - a record for a year with no election.

Aird Flavelle laid out the milestone at the party's annual convention in New Westminster this weekend.

Flavelle says the Greens have grown from paying off a $25,000 loan in 2016 to raising record-breaking donations and receiving $830,000 from the provincial government last year as a result of the party's electoral performance.

The NDP government introduced campaign finance reforms that banned corporate and union donations, limited individual contributions and set an allowance of $2.50 per vote received in the 2017 provincial election.

The party received nearly 17 per cent of the popular vote in 2017, up from 8 per cent in 2013, and elected MLAs or 3.5 per cent of seats in the legislature.

Flavelle says the Greens spent $180,000 to promote proportional representation during the referendum on B.C.'s electoral system last year.

Chair of the Greens' provincial council Sat Harwood also outlined proposed bylaw amendments aimed at bringing in what he called a “world-class conflict of interest regime” to demonstrate to voters that the party is serious about democratic leadership, while pointing to a breakdown of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reputation as a lesson.