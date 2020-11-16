VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver’s first COVID-19 school outbreak at Cambridge Elementary in Surrey has the B.C. government taking another look at classes like music and P.E., where the same person teaches multiple cohorts of kids.

Among the seven students and staff who’ve tested positive at Cambridge Elementary, which is now closed for two weeks, is beloved music teacher Darlene Lourenco, who teaches hundreds of students at a school with a population over 750.

“That's a lot of students that, you know, have been exposed to Mrs. Lourenco and then Mrs. Lourenco being exposed to them as well. So where was her safety?” said Cambridge PAC chair Rani Senghura.

“It’s a very good point,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at her Monday briefing.

“We are looking at initiatives around speciality teachers ... especially music and physical education where we know there are multiple classes, and making sure the appropriate safety precautions are put in place for those to happen safely. And this of course will make us re-think, re-look.”

As for Lourenco, who’s in stable condition in the ICU, Henry said it's a "really trying situation, and we are sending all of our positive thoughts and wishes to the teacher in question."

“Our thoughts go to her and her family, and of course we hope and wish for speedy recovery,” said Surrey school superintendent Jordan Tinney.

“I think in this case, it made it real for that community, very real. Okay, we have more than one staff member infected, we have children infected, and now the school’s closure. That’s a big deal and I think it hit home for the community.”