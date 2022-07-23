B.C. double homicide suspect's vehicle found, manhunt ongoing, investigators say

Homicide investigators say they have located a vehicle associated with Eric John Shestalo, the man suspected of a triple shooting in Chilliwack on Thursday that left two women dead.

On Friday morning, police located the 50-year-old's red 1990 Jeep JY "in the area of Bridal Falls," according to a statement issued Saturday by the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

IHIT said its members – along with officers from Chilliwack RCMP, the Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), RCMP Air One helicopter, Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS) and the Lower Mainland Integrated Tactical Support Group – conducted an "intensive search" for Shestalo on Friday, but the suspect remains at large.

The search will continue throughout the day Saturday, and the public is asked to avoid the area, IHIT said.

Police said Thursday that Shestalo is considered "armed and dangerous." Anyone who sees him is asked to use caution and call 911 immediately.

“Investigators are in the process of determining why Mr. Shestalo travelled to Bridal Falls," said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, in the statement.

"We’re working to determine if he remains in the area or if he left," he added. "So far we’ve had many people come forward to provide information. We need that to continue as we work to track down Mr. Shestalo."

Police were called to a home on McNaught Road in Chilliwack around 11 a.m. Thursday for a report that two women and a man were suffering from gunshot wounds.

When they arrived, officers found one woman already deceased and a second in critical condition. She was airlifted to hospital, but succumbed to her injuries there.

On Thursday evening, IHIT announced that it had taken over the case. It also shared images of Shestalo and his vehicle.

Investigators said they believe Shestalo knew the victims and the shooting was targeted.

Police describe Shestalo as a white man who stands 5'9" and weighs 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black hat with an orange rim.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact IHIT. The team is also looking for dash cam video from the Bridal Falls area recorded between 11 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Tips can be provided by calling the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or by emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.