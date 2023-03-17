B.C. director behind 'Riceboy Sleeps' drew from personal experience for acclaimed film

A scene from 'Riceboy Sleeps.' (Courtesy of TIFF) A scene from 'Riceboy Sleeps.' (Courtesy of TIFF)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener