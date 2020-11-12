VANCOUVER -- New modelling shows B.C.'s daily COVID-19 case numbers have been doubling every 13 days, leaving the province's contact-tracing teams struggling to stay ahead of the spread.

The data shared by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Thursday suggests B.C. could see upwards of 1,000 new cases per day by the end of the month if people don't alter their behaviour. The province has recorded 3,809 cases over the last week alone, for an average of 544 per day.

"We've seen a dramatic increase, particularly in the last couple of weeks, and it's stretching our ability to cope from a public health perspective," Henry said, noting that B.C.'s case rate per million residents has surpassed Ontario's in recent days.

The alarming numbers, and the strain they're putting on contact-tracing teams, are behind the province's strict-but-temporary new rules around socializing, Henry said.

The provincial health officer didn't blame the spike on individuals or businesses, but said it's clear the public must adapt to their new reality – and soon.

"The thing we're learning about this virus is that it can now transmit very easily as we're moving indoors, as the weather's changing, and we need to pay attention to that," Henry said.

The province's reproductive rate, which is an average of how many additional infections are generated by each new case, has once again topped 1.5.

B.C. had managed to bring it below one before Thanksgiving, but has unfortunately seen "a takeoff of the virus in our communities" since then, Henry said.

"When you're above one, that gives the potential for it to spread quite rapidly," she warned.

The modelling data also showed where people in B.C. are catching COVID-19, and the primary source continues to be households and social interactions, including family gatherings and parties.

Henry said while many gyms are taking "all the right measures" to prevent spread, people are still sometimes transmitting the virus in the way they congregate and catch-up with one another either before or after they exercise.

This is a developing story and will be updated.