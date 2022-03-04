B.C. city considering changing its name at local First Nations' request

Powell River on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) Powell River on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau to visit Europe for meetings with allies on Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Europe next week for meetings with other world leaders as the Russian attacks in Ukraine continue. Trudeau will be making stops in the United Kingdom, Latvia, Germany and Poland, he announced on Friday, to meet with partners and allies.

Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico

Conor Vincent D’Monte, who went by Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a leader of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for more than a decade before being arrested.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener