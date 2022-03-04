B.C. city considering changing its name at local First Nations' request

A B.C. city on the Sunshine Coast is considering a name change after a local First Nation stated concerns about who the city may be named after.

Concerns about Powell River's name come from the actions of Israel Powell, who was a superintendent of Indian affairs for B.C. in the late 1800s. In that role, Powell "pursued police meant to assimilate Indigenous Peoples into Canadian society," a statement from the city said.

"This included the implementation of residential schools, banning of the potlatch, and removing ceremonial objects from communities," the statement said. "The impacts of these policies, such as loss of land, language, culture, and family ties for Tla’amin people, are still felt today."

A joint working group including Tla’amin Nation elected officials and residents, and city staff, will gather public feedback on the possible name change. The launch of that process included a new website and online survey, which is open until March 25. Later in the spring, there will be other public activities with information on the history and identity of the city.

"This truth-telling work is difficult for all of us. It is hard to talk and learn about these aspects of our shared history," said Harmony Johnson sɛƛakəs, co-chair of the working group and Tla’amin citizen.

"I believe, however, that we can find positivity and meaning in this process by approaching this conversation with humility, kindness, and curiosity. We can all make a contribution to reconciliation in action by showing up as neighbours, willing to listen to and learn from one another."

The city said a final decision on whether the name will be changed hasn't been made. As well, the language of a possible new name hasn't been decided. The city said Powell wasn't involved in founding the city and there is no record of him visiting.