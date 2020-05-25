VANCOUVER -- With graduation ceremonies being put on hold or cancelled entirely for B.C. students during the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual celebration with provincial celebrities will recognize the class of 2020's achievements this week.

On Tuesday, a showcase with B.C. singers, athletes and performers will honour the province's 61,000 graduating Grade 12 students. While the whole guest list hasn't been released, Jacob Tremblay, Sarah McLachlan and Craig Kielburger are expected to participate.

Tyrone Edwards, Liz Trinnear and Chloe Wilde from CTV's Etalk will host the event.

"I know this is not how graduates expected to celebrate their achievements, but that doesn’t diminish the occasion," said Premier John Horgan in a news release.

"Their parents, teachers and all British Columbians are proud of them. After they leave school, the whole world is there for them to explore. It will be a smaller world at first, but it will grow."

The event, which will also celebrate students in the Northwest Territories, will begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on YouTube.

"The class of 2020 will be remembered in the history books. My heart goes out to the Grade 12 students who have had their graduation plans so unexpectedly interrupted," said Stephanie Higginson, president of the BC School Trustees Association, in a statement.

"This may not be the grad that you had planned on, but hopefully this virtual celebration will be a small step in recognizing your hard work and your accomplishment. This celebration, with so many talented and extraordinary people coming together to recognize the accomplishments of the class of 2020, is well deserved. Congratulations to all of you."