B.C. budget talks about light at the end, but doesn't give length of the COVID-19 tunnel: Opposition
Published Wednesday, April 21, 2021 9:43AM PDT
Business groups and the Opposition Liberals say the budget lacks a post-pandemic vision and could have offered more targeted supports to small business, particularly tourism.
BC Liberal finance critic Mike Bernier says the government talks about light at the end of the tunnel but doesn't mention how long the tunnel is.
The Vancouver Board of Trade says it's not clear this budget puts the province on the fast track in an increasingly competitive world.
The budget includes $3.5 billion more than last year on infrastructure to build or improve hospitals, schools, transit and roads -- creating $85,000 jobs.
