No decision yet on fate of Surrey police transition: B.C. public safety minister

The mayor of Surrey will have to wait a little longer to find out if the transition from the RCMP to a municipal force will be halted, according to B.C.'s public safety minister.

Mike Farnworth issued a statement Thursday saying he has received and reviewed submissions from the city, the Mounties, and the fledgling Surrey Police Service on the question of who will police the province's fastest-growing city.

"It's clear that considerable work has gone into developing these plans and reports, and I appreciate their timely submission," he said in a statement.

"The director of police services has determined that additional information is required to inform further consideration of the matter and has made a request to the parties for that information."

One of Mayor Brenda Locke's key campaign promises was to keep the RCMP in Surrey and bring an end to the transition initiated by her predecessor.

This is a developing story. More to come.