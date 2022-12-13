Surrey council votes to scrap police transition, B.C. public safety minister responds
Surrey city council voted 6-3 to reinstate the RCMP and to stop the transition to a municipal police force Monday night.
Halting the transition to a municipal police force was a key campaign promise of Mayor Brenda Locke's. With the latest vote by council, that promise is one step closer to being kept.
“They have been the police for 70 years in Surrey and they have done an extraordinary job,” said Mayor Brenda Locke, adding that the city can’t afford to move forward with the transition.
According to a staff report, stopping the police transition would save taxpayers an estimated $235.4 million over five years. Locke said the price of staying the course and replacing the Mounties with the Surrey Police Service is simply too high,
"For the residents of this city, for the budget of this city, (it's) enormous,” Locke said on Tuesday.
“It is really important to the taxpayer that we do our very best to take care of the taxpayer dollars. And I think this report was very clear that this city is going to, must stick to the RCMP,” she continued.
However, the reports estimate is being disputed, with critics saying it is not accurate.
The SPS, for its part, says that the cost of the transition over five years is $99 million, less than half of the figure Locke cited.
“How many times can you flip flop? And if it's not this issue, is that another issue for a municipality? I don't think it serves the citizens of surrey to go through this exercise perhaps every four years,” said Chief Norm Lipinski .
The SPS said it's disappointed it wasn't consulted, adding that the report doesn’t factor in other costs, including the money already spent on infrastructure as well as severance and firing 375 employees who will be without a job if the transition is stopped.
The plan is slated to be sent to Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth by Thursday.
CTV News spoke to Farnworth on Tuesday about what he will be looking for when he reviews the plan.
“The critical priority for me as solicitor general is whatever plan is presented ensures it’s safe and adequate policing remains in Surrey,” he said.
“And also how they would propose to re-staff. And, at the same time, I have to ensure that does not impinge on safe and adequate policing in the rest of the province,” he continued.
Re-staffing may be tricky as a recent survey by the Surrey Police Union found that 94 per cent of its membership are not interested in joining the Mounties.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says he's not willing to kick health-care reform down the road any longer
The federal and provincial governments appear deadlocked in their negotiations on the future of health care in Canada, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest comments suggests he will not be the one to blink first.
EXPLAINED | What is nuclear fusion? The 'major scientific breakthrough' for clean-energy
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday about a 'major scientific breakthrough' at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.
Diabetes drug in short supply in U.S. after celebrities, influencers touted its weight-loss benefits
Ozempic, a drug approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, is in short supply in the U.S. after social media and prominent figures popularized the medication as a solution for weight loss.
Society must decide where 'line is going to be' on assault-style firearms: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is trying to find the dividing line between guns suitable for hunting and ones that have no place in society because they pose significant dangers in the wrong hands.
Massive U.S. storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
A massive storm blowing across the United States Tuesday spawned several tornadoes that wrecked buildings and injured a handful of people in Oklahoma and Texas, left two people missing in Louisiana and saw much of the central U.S. bracing for blizzard-like conditions.
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
Amid rise in U.S. women truck drivers, advocates say interest is growing in Canada
Canada could soon see a growing number of women behind the wheels of semi-trucks, if what has happened in the U.S. trucking industry these last few years is any indication
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
U.S. women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats
Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because of their efforts to feed and trap stray cats.
Vancouver Island
-
'I needed to be here': Father of missing woman joins Vancouver Island search
On Tuesday afternoon, Tom McDevitt pulled into the Charters River parking lot in Sooke to join in the search for his missing daughter Melissa McDevitt.
-
Woman donates $3.7M island off Vancouver Island to conservation group
A 21.45-hectare island just off the coast of Vancouver Island has been donated to the Islands Trust Conservancy, marking the largest single gift the group has ever received.
-
Defence lawyer in murder trial of escaped B.C. inmate points to lack of blood spatter
The defence lawyer in the B.C. Supreme Court murder trial of an escaped inmate says the jury must acquit his client because the evidence doesn't align with the prosecution's theory of events.
Calgary
-
Calgary councillor’s lawyer questions why police took 8 months to lay mischief charge
The lawyer representing a Calgary councillor who is facing a criminal charge in connection to an alleged roadside confrontation earlier this year is questioning why it took police eight months to investigate and lay charges.
-
Report suggesting Alberta pays most for auto insurance flawed: Insurance Bureau of Canada
A new report that found Alberta drivers pay much more to insure their vehicles is being criticized by a national industry association for not comparing equivalent programs offered between provinces.
-
Banff, Alta., stamps out smoking within town limits
Proponents of a bylaw to outlaw smoking in Banff, Alta., were glad to hear progress about the initiative this week.
Edmonton
-
'Not approved by city council': Sohi blasts UCP over new Edmonton social issues task force
The Alberta government has a new 12-person team tasked with addressing addictions, crime and homelessness in the capital, but the city's mayor is not happy about how it's being done.
-
'Inherited an absolute mess': New spending could push Edmonton tax increase above 5%
Edmonton property taxes are going up. The only question is by how much.
-
Edmonton charities short of donation goals as need rises ahead of Christmas
As higher costs of living put pressure on families this holiday season, Edmontonians are digging deep to share what they have to help those who need it the most.
Toronto
-
Ontario driver shocked to get bill for almost $40,000 to repair utility pole he hit
An Ontario driver said he was shocked eight months after a horrific car crash to get a bill for $37,860 to repair the utility pole he hit.
-
Another Toronto officer alleges discrimination in complaint against police association
Another female officer has claimed a culture of systemic discrimination that’s been recognized by the Toronto Police Service is one reason she has been struggling to get support from her association she claims is routinely available to male colleagues.
-
Police arrest man accused of following women and girls around Leslieville on multiple occasions
A man suspected of following girls and women around the Leslieville neighbourhood on multiple occasions last month has been arrested.
Montreal
-
Seven-year-old girl killed after hit and run in downtown Montreal, man arrested
A seven-year-old girl has died of her injuries after she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the crash in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning, police say. Police said they are interviewing a man in his 40s in connection with the hit-and-run.
-
Vatican cardinal sues for defamation in Quebec assault claim
A Vatican cardinal sued a Canadian woman for defamation in a Canadian court on Tuesday after she accused him of sexual assault while he was archbishop of Quebec.
-
Montreal police meet with 87-year-old man in connection with hit-and-run that struck baby in stroller
Montreal police have met with an 87-year-old man in connection to a hit-and-run where a one-year-old baby was struck in Montreal's Outremont borough.
Winnipeg
-
Fatal stabbing at Millennium Library started with argument: police
Three teens are facing charges in the death of a man who was killed after an argument escalated to a stabbing at the Millennium Library over the weekend.
-
Indigenous groups calling for federal government to help search Manitoba landfill
Several Indigenous organizations are criticizing Winnipeg police for not searching a landfill where the remains of two women killed by an alleged serial killer are believed to be, and are asking for help from Ottawa.
-
Man who murdered his wife on busy Winnipeg street granted day parole
A man convicted of murdering his wife in broad daylight on a busy Winnipeg street nearly three decades ago has been granted day parole despite documents saying he has a moderate to high risk to re-offend.
Saskatoon
-
Trial date set for Saskatoon woman charged in 9-year-old girl's death
A trial date has been set for a woman charged in a nine-year-old girl’s death.
-
Saskatoon's Loraas Disposal sold to Texas-based company
Saskatoon's Loraas Disposal North has been sold to a waste management company headquartered in Texas.
-
A new spin on charity: Local fundraiser brings wheels to the world
A Saskatoon couple is teaming up with a local bike store to help give the gift of transportation to people around the world.
Regina
-
'It's unfair': Family of Keesha Bitternose upset with verdict in Dillon Whitehawk trial
Keesha Bitternose's family members say justice was not served after a judge found her killer not guilty of first-degree murder.
-
Court hears Regina councillors' lawsuit against city manager
A court application filed against Regina's city manager by two councillors is set to go before a judge on Tuesday morning.
-
Sask. leads nation in homicide rate amongst Indigenous population: Stats Canada report
A report by Stats Canada showed that 77 per cent, or about three out of every four Saskatchewan homicide victims in 2021 were Indigenous.
Atlantic
-
Messy Wednesday morning commute expected as heavy snow moves to P.E.I. and N.B.
Motorists can expect a messy commute Wednesday morning as heavy snowfall moves into P.E.I. and New Brunswick.
-
'I want to die with dignity': N.S. health-care advocate choosing MAID to end his life
John Dennis, 78, who has the distinction of being the oldest surviving lung transplant recipient in Nova Scotia, says he's been approved for Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID) and plans to exercise that option next week.
-
New Brunswick's top doctor worried about the holidays as flu cases hit one-week high
The number of new influenza cases reported in the province has hit an all-time high, New Brunswick's acting chief medical officer of health said Tuesday.
London
-
$1-million fire near Strathroy
Damage is estimated at $1-million after a home, southwest of Strathroy, was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. The blaze at 4646 Calvert Dr. broke out around 9:30 a.m.
-
Wintry mix on the way, strong winds expected
A massive weather system will move into the region on Thursday and a messy mix of winter weather is expected, with a risk of freezing rain for the morning commute and then transitioning into rainfall throughout the afternoon.
-
All traces of Paul Haggis’ name being stripped from city park
Oscar winner Paul Haggis has been stripped of a hometown honour bestowed on him back in 2011. On Tuesday, city council unanimously supported a motion by Coun. Elizabeth Peloza, Mayor Josh Morgan, and Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis to rename Paul Haggis Park on Bateman Trail.
Northern Ontario
-
Trip to meet online friend turns into nightmare for Sudbury man
A Sudbury man who went to Blind River to spend a night with a girl he had been chatting with online was later raped, court documents of the criminal trial show.
-
New Timmins taxi company aims to offer better service than sole competitor
For several years, Timmins has relied on one taxi company, Vets Taxi, to get people around town. But an ex-driver and a former taxi broker broke away to start their own business, dubbing it Timmins Taxi.
-
Program makes Sault family’s home ownership dreams come true
It’s a day Brandon Pollari has long dreamed about. He and his family of five are moving into a newly renovated three-bedroom home, a result of the Sault District Social Services Board's affordable home ownership program.
Kitchener
-
Plans taking shape as region announces location of first hybrid shelter
The site will be set up on regionally-owned land at 1001 Erbs Road on the border of the City of Waterloo and the Township of Wilmot, the region revealed Tuesday.
-
Elora skateboarder eyeing Olympics despite mystery illness
A competitive skateboarder from Elora has his sights set on representing Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, but a mystery illness has made the mission to get there an even bigger challenge.
-
Corrections officer at women’s prison charged with sexual assault
A correctional officer at the Kitchener women’s prison has been arrested and charged after a sexual assault investigation, according to police.