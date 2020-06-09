VANCOUVER -- Editor's note: There is a technical problem with the live stream. Watch the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

For the fourth day in a row, no one has died from COVID-19 in British Columbia.

At their daily virus briefing on Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced nine new cases of COVID-19 and one newly confirmed epidemiologically linked case.

The update brings the total number of infections identified in B.C. since the start of the pandemic to 2,669, while the death toll remains at 167.

It's been three weeks since the province entered the second phase of its pandemic response, which allowed people to expand their social circles and return to some businesses that had been shuttered to prevent the spread of the virus.

"I'm very grateful in recent weeks that our number of new cases here in British Columbia continue to trend down and be low," Henry said.

"We are at that point where we are able to find these quickly and that speaks to the works we are all doing to follow the safe distancing rules but also to stay away from others and get testified if we get sick."

