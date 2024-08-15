B.C. 12-year-old spends summer vacation volunteering to help others

TSAWOUT FIRST NATION -

When Kylie Williams was considering how to spend her summer vacation, playing was not the priority.

“I was taught to be generous and help people,” Kylie says.

The 12-year-old wondered how she could use the time to give back.

“My mom used to work with the homeless,” Kylie says. “And I used to go out and give them food with her.”

Kylie also worked as a babysitter, so she asked the co-ordinator of the Tseycum Summer Camp, Tanya Edwards, if she could volunteer.

“She came in. She was more than willing to help,” Tanya says. “I thought it was absolutely awesome.”

Kylie started supporting Tanya teaching a group of 21 students between the ages of six and 11.

“I love working with the kids,” Kylie smiles. “It was nice and awesome.”

Kylie researched how to do specific crafts with the kids. Then she donated her own materials to teach the students how to do painting, tie-dying, and beading.

“I was completely surprised and amazed,” Tanya says of Kylie’s initiative.

And the students couldn’t have been more happy to be inspired by Kylie’s creativity.

“It was something that the kids loved,” Tanya says. “[It] really brought them together.”

Kylie also encouraged the students to celebrate their culture by making ribbon skirts traditional drums and perform ceremonial singing.

“She was a great person. She was a great teacher,” Tanya says of Kylie’s volunteering. “She was completely loving and humble with everyone.”

After four weeks at the camp, Kylie hopes that more than being creative, she’s inspired the kids to always be kind.

“I hope they learn to be nice,” Kylie smiles. “And give back to the community.”