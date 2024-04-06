Audi and Porsche impounded after going over 200 km/h on B.C. highway: BCHP

Police say they recently nabbed two luxury vehicles driving at more than double the speed limit on Highway 1 near Chilliwack.

On Saturday, March 30, at 3 p.m., the BC Highway Patrol says it caught a blue Audi and a black Porsche—a rental—going just over 200 km/h in the 100 km/h zone.

Both drivers had their cars impounded for seven days and received violation tickets.

That same day, the BCHP says it took two more “high-risk” drivers off the road: an impaired driver and a prohibited driver.

The impaired driver received a three-day driving ban and had their vehicle impounded for three days.

The person who was driving while prohibited was served a court date and had their vehicle impounded for seven days.

Police say they gave out 90 violation tickets for a variety of offenses on March 30.

“Our BC South Coast Highway Patrol officers worked hard to keep drivers safe this past weekend and they may have prevented some traffic fatalities by taking these four high-risk drivers off the road,” said. Cpl. Melissa Jongema in a news release issued Thursday.

“If you witness any drivers excessively speeding, driving while impaired or otherwise driving in an unsafe manner, please report them to your local police,” she added.