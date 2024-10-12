VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Fleeing suspect ran into traffic and got hit, IIO investigating, Victoria police say

    IIO generic
    Share

    A theft suspect who ran into traffic in an attempt to escape Victoria police Friday afternoon was struck by a civilian vehicle and taken to hospital, police say.

    Officers from the Victoria Police Department responded to a call about "a theft in progress" in the 600 block of Gorge Road around 3:40 p.m., the department said in a statement on social media

    When officers attempted to make an arrest, the suspect "fled on foot and ran through vehicle traffic," police said.

    Police did not share any identifying details about the suspect, such as age or gender.

    The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the incident was reported to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., VicPD said.

    The IIO is tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

    Gorge Road was closed in both directions between Jutland Road and the junction with Government and Douglas streets "for an extended period" while officers investigated, VicPD said, thanking the public for their patience with the closure. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News