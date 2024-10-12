Fleeing suspect ran into traffic and got hit, IIO investigating, Victoria police say

A theft suspect who ran into traffic in an attempt to escape Victoria police Friday afternoon was struck by a civilian vehicle and taken to hospital, police say.

Officers from the Victoria Police Department responded to a call about "a theft in progress" in the 600 block of Gorge Road around 3:40 p.m., the department said in a statement on social media.

When officers attempted to make an arrest, the suspect "fled on foot and ran through vehicle traffic," police said.

Police did not share any identifying details about the suspect, such as age or gender.

The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the incident was reported to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., VicPD said.

The IIO is tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

Gorge Road was closed in both directions between Jutland Road and the junction with Government and Douglas streets "for an extended period" while officers investigated, VicPD said, thanking the public for their patience with the closure.