2 stabbed, suspect arrested after incident outside SkyTrain station in New Westminster, police say

Two people were injured – one seriously – and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing in New Westminster Friday evening.

New Westminster police said they were called to Columbia SkyTrain Station around 6:45 p.m. after receiving "numerous" 911 calls reporting that people had been stabbed outside the station.

Images from the scene show the entrance to the station blocked by police tape and several evidence markers placed on the ground.

Officers arrested someone matching the suspect description several blocks away, the New Westminster Police Department said in a news release Saturday.

The NWPD said two victims were stabbed. One of them suffered "a minor injury," and the second had "serious, but not life-threatening" injuries.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it dispatched two ambulances to the scene, but "no hospital transportation was required."

The suspect remains in custody, police said.

“We’d like to thank the numerous witnesses that called 911 and shared with police what the suspect looked like,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver, in the release.

“Their detailed descriptions helped our officers in finding the suspect and making an arrest.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn't yet spoken to police should call the NWPD at 604-525-5411, police said.