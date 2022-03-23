ATV rider rescued by Surrey fire crews after plunging 30 feet into gully

Surrey fire crews were called to a unique rescue Tuesday involving an off-road vehicle.

Emergency crews were called just before 6:30 p.m. to help an ATV rider who plunged down an embankment at Poplar Park.

Fire officials said the woman plummeted 30 feet down the gully, prompting them to bring in the technical rescue team. A passerby heard her screaming for help.

Crews said it's unclear how the woman ended up in the gully, adding that ATVs aren't allowed in the area.

"An ATV flying down in this area is not a common event," Spiro Pegios, battalion chief of Surrey Fire Service, told CTV News Vancouver.

The woman had some fractures and was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.