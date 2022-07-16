ATV impounded after driver caught speeding in wrong direction on B.C. highway, conservation officers say

A person caught driving an ATV at high speed in the wrong direction down a highway in Northern B.C. is facing hefty fines and has had their four-wheeler impounded.

The incident, which took place on Highway 16 near Smithers, was described in a social media post from the BC Conservation Officer Service Friday.

"The ATV was seen careening onto a pedestrian walkway along a bridge over the Bulkley River. With lights flashing, COs looped around in their patrol truck and met the ATV rider as he came towards them. The rider was stopped and arrested," the post says, noting there were two people in the vehicle and that officers "immediately sprang into action to help keep the public safe."

The fines the driver was issued amounted to more than $1,200 and included not having a licence or insurance and driving without due care and attention, the service said. The vehicle was impounded for seven days for "stunt driving" the post continues, adding the driver also had an outstanding arrest warrant.