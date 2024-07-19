'Attempted arson' now under investigation near site of recent Yaletown shooting

For the second time in as many weeks, a Yaletown patio was behind police tape Friday.

The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News it was called to the intersection of Hamilton and Davie streets for "an attempted arson" in the area.

It's the same block where a business was targeted in a "drive-by shooting" on July 10.

That incident left Hamilton Street closed for several hours as police investigated.

At the scene, the patio of a bar and lounge named Isabelle's appeared to have multiple bullet holes. Witnesses told CTV News Vancouver they heard seven shots and saw a vehicle speeding away from the area.

No one was injured in the shooting, and the motive and suspect or suspects were unknown, police said at the time.

Friday's incident, similarly, had no reported injuries, and police said no arrests have been made.

Police did not say whether they believe the two incidents are related.

"Information is limited right now as we are still actively investigating," said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, in an email.