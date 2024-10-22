B.C. teen inspired by coffee to volunteer for 350 hours
Although she had no interest in drinking coffee at the time, Sakshi Turnbull noticed a series of seniors who did, but weren’t.
“There were these people who can’t get coffee for themselves,” Sakshi recalls noticing at the community congregation.
So, unprompted and on her own, the then seven-year-old Sakshi offered to help them.
“She walked right up to the folks and said, ‘Can I get you a cup of coffee or some tea?'” Sakshi’s mom Carol Turnbull recalls with a smile. “And then off she went!”
After taking the strangers' orders, Sakshi delivered all the drinks to their seats.
“And they had just the hugest smile on the face, which made me so happy,” Sakshi says. “I had the biggest smile on my face that day.”
It felt so wonderful, Sakshi asked her mom if she could start helping more people.
“And her love for giving back has only grown more and more,” Carol says.
Over the past three years, Sakshi has volunteered for almost 350 hours — from cleaning community spaces during Covid, to shovelling snow from other people’s driveways, to watering her neighbours' gardens.
“Whenever Sakshi can see that need, she’s out there helping out,” Carol smiles.
While Sakshi’s most recent volunteer roles have included thrift-store worker, and non-profit food distributor, the now 14-year-old is aspiring to be a police officer.
“I think it’s so incredible what officers have to risk in order to protect people,” Sakshi says. “I would happily sacrifice my own life to save another’s.”
While the Grade 9 student is hoping to start making a big contribution through policing, Sakshi says she’ll never stop making the small acts of kindness that simply inspire smiles.
“If I can help someone,” Sakshi smiles. “I know that’s a great feeling.”
