

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





Two people were taken to hospital and one person has been arrested after a violent assault in the Downtown Eastside Wednesday night.

Police say a 47-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman – both from Vancouver – had serious injuries after an assault near Carrall and Hastings streets. A 32-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested and charges have been recommended.

Olivia Duflon with the Street Saviours Outreach Society was nearby when the assault happened.

"We were standing at the corner or Carrall and Hastings when a bystander called us into alley saying that someone has been assaulted," said Duflon.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in an alley near Carrall Street between Hastings and Pender streets.

When Duflon and her team arrived, they found a man “who had been assaulted, laying unconscious at the foot of an electrical post.”

Vancouver police cordoned off the area as they investigated. Forensics officers were seen gathering evidence, while other officers lined up police tape in the alley and made patrols for an assailant.

"He had trauma to his head, an open skull fracture caused by a pipe sticking out of the ground - along with lots of bruises and minor wounds to his body," said Duflon.

Vancouver police eventually reopened the street and say the major crimes section is continuing to investigate.

Street Saviours Outreach Society was formed in 2016, and they provide crisis intervention, basic first aid, Narcan response and support for those in need, according to the organization's website.