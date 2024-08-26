Artists invited to pitch designs for Vancouver FIFA World Cup host city poster

B.C. artists are being invited to pitch their designs for a poster showcasing Vancouver's role as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup – and the winner will receive a one-time payment of $25,000.

The host committee announced the contest Monday, saying artists must submit an expression of interest by Sept. 20. In addition to the prize for the chosen design, four runners-up will receive payments of $1,500.

"This is a chance for one B.C. artist to shine on a global stage and visually represent Vancouver during one of the most anticipated sporting events of 2026," a media release from the City of Vancouver said.

"The winning design will not only be featured globally but will also serve as a cherished memento of Vancouver’s role in this event."

Submissions will be judged by a five-person panel whose identities are being kept confidential, according to the city's request for expressions of interest. That document does not specify eligibility requirements for contestants other than that they are over 18 years old.

Once an expression of interest is submitted and signed, artists wlil receive an additional package of materials and will have until Oct. 25 to send in their final design.

"Vancouver’s host city poster will portray the city's rich history and serve as a visual representation of Vancouver’s pride in the 2026 tournament. It will showcase Vancouver’s unique culture, style and character and its relationship to football," the document explaining details of the contest says.

"The host city poster will be globally recognized and celebrated and there may be potential opportunities for FIFA and the host city to apply the design to various formats including digital content and merchandise."

The artwork must be entirely new and original and the artist must agree not to share it during the competition – which will officially end when the winner is announced some time in 2025. Anyone who violates this confidentiality provision will be disqualified.

The winner must also agree to sign an agreement assigning the rights to the design to FIFA which will have "the exclusive and perpetual rights" to its use, reproduction and distribution. The contest prize of $25,000 is the only payment the artist will receive, according to the city's request for expressions of interest.

"Their work will become a lasting symbol of Vancouver’s historic role in hosting the world’s biggest World Cup ever," the news release from the city announcing the contest said.

Additional details and instructions on how to submit an expression of interest can be found online.