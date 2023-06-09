Arson charges laid after 2 fires allegedly set in span of 12 hours: Surrey RCMP
A man who allegedly set two fires in Surrey in the span of 12 hours has been charged, according to Mounties.
Paul Robinson, 52, is facing one count of arson and one count of arson to inhabited property, according to a statement from the Surrey RCMP.
Police say officers were called in by firefighters responding to a blaze at a building on the 10000 block 117 Street on May 28 just before midnight.
"There were two businesses on the lower level as well as a residential unit on the upper level of the building that sustained significant fire and water damage," a media release from the detachment says.
Next, first responders were called to the intersection of 104 Avenue and 122 Street for reports someone had been seen setting bushes ablaze.
"Officers located the man who was hiding in the area and arrested him for arson," the statement from police continues.
Robinson is next due in court on June 13.
RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Tammy Lobb noted these alleged offences occurred as the region was seeing unseasonably hot weather and a marked lack of rain, conditions that are continuing.
"Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of these fires," Lobb writes.
"With the dry conditions leading into summer and ongoing wildfires around the province, Surrey RCMP is asking the public to report any suspicious activity related to fires," the statement concludes.
