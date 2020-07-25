VANCOUVER -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a shooting that occurred in South Vancouver earlier this week.

Vancouver police say Jaspal Dhillon has been charged with possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and using a firearm for the purpose of an indictable offense.

The charges stem from an incident that happened Wednesday, July 22, around 9:45 p.m. in the vicinity of East 53rd Avenue and Sophia Street. Police were called to the scene for reports that a man had been shot.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries, police said Saturday.

Dhillon remains in custody, police said.

On Thursday, CTV News Vancouver spoke with someone who lives in the area who described past issues - including fighting - at the home police were investigating that morning.

Neighbours also say a Vancouver police mobile surveillance unit was placed outside the home by police a couple years ago.

The shooting marked the second incident of gun violence in the area in just a week.

The home is just a few blocks away from the scene of a deadly shooting on July 13 at Main Street and East 48th Avenue that claimed the life of 30-year-old Amin Shahin Shakur.

There’s no indication the two incidents are related.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott