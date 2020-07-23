VANCOUVER -- Yellow tape has gone up outside a home just off Main Street in South Vancouver after a Wednesday night shooting that left one man injured.

Vancouver police confirm officers were called to the area near East 53 Avenue and Sophia Street around 9:45 Wednesday night. Officers helped the victim until paramedics arrived.

The man is expected to survive his injuries. No arrests have been made.

The home remained under the watch of several Vancouver police officers early Thursday morning. The front door of the house was left wide open.

CTV News has spoken with someone who lives in the area who described issues at the home in the past, including fighting.

Neighbours also say a Vancouver police mobile surveillance unit was placed outside the home by police a couple years ago.

There are reports the VPD’s gang unit was also in the area overnight.

This is the second incident of gun violence in the area in the past week.

The home is just a few blocks away from the scene of last week’s deadly shooting at Main Street and East 48th Avenue that claimed the life of 30-year-old Amin Shahin Shakur.

There’s no indication the two incidents are related.