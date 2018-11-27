

CTV Vancouver





Police say they've arrested a Surrey man in his 20s in connection with the murder of an elderly woman in East Vancouver.

A relative discovered the body of 87-year-old Elizabeth Poulin in her apartment in the area of Kingsway Avenue and Kerr Street on Saturday.

Police have not revealed a cause of death, but the incident was deemed a homicide over the weekend by the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section and the BC Coroners Service.

Poulin had limited mobility and required caregivers due to her deteriorating health.

A family friend told CTV News it was the victim's daughter who found her body, and that the senior was covered in blood and had her walker on top of her.

The 23-year-old suspect has not been identified pending approval of charges by Crown counsel.

Investigators say they're still working to determine a motive in the killing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).