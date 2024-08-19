'Armed and dangerous' Ontario shooting suspect arrested in B.C.

A 25-year-old man who was wanted Canada-wide for his alleged role in a shooting in Ontario has been arrested on Vancouver Island.

Malcolm Davis was taken into custody in Saanich last week, three months after a shooting rocked a Hamilton, Ont., neighbourhood.

Police in Ontario allege Davis was driving a Nissan vehicle and returned fire during an altercation in an alleyway near the city's downtown core on May 13.

The Nissan struck two other vehicles before the driver got out and fled the scene on foot, according to the Hamilton Police Service, which issued a public alert saying Davis "should be considered armed and dangerous."

Davis was arrested by members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and the Saanich police street crime unit near the intersection of Quadra Street and Cloverdale Avenue on Aug. 13.

Investigators say Davis is facing multiple charges in Ontario, including reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

The suspect was held in custody at the Vancouver Island Regional Correction Centre and was turned over the Hamilton police fugitive apprehension unit on Friday for transportation back to Ontario.