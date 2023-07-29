Are pandemic era dog breeders abandoning puppies they can no longer sell for a big profit?
The Kamloops BC SPCA is caring for four malnourished puppies that were found abandoned on a remote forestry road a week ago. Staff estimate the puppies are around three months old and likely border collie/German short haired pointer mixes.
“If they hadn’t been found, they would have died of starvation or dehydration, of exposure,” said Kamloops branch manager Daria Evans. “The weight is really the biggest concern, because their hip bones are sticking out, their spines are sticking out more than they should be, especially for puppies this age, which should be round and cute.”
She said the puppies’ behaviour suggests they had plenty of human interaction before being dumped. “They’re wonderfully socialized, they’re super lovely puppies. They were clearly at one point loved and looked after really well. What changed, I don’t know.”
They’re among 11 puppies now being cared for at the Kamloops BC SPCA.
“It used to be newsworthy when we had a puppy, any puppy. And there would be line ups and floods of applications right off the bat,” said Evans.
The surge in puppies being abandoned and surrendered to shelters is happening province-wide. Evans believes it could be linked to a big increase in the number of people breeding their dogs for profit during the pandemic.
“Puppies were selling for really quite extraordinary prices. Now they can’t give them away, so they’re ending up with effectively a surplus of animals that they don’t what to do with. And instead of making money on them, they are finding it’s a huge expense, and one they are not prepared to take on,” said Evans.
The BC SPCA is pleading with dog breeders and pet owners not to dump animals they can’t care for. “If people need help with finding a home for their surprise litter, please let us know, and the sooner you can let us know the better, so we have time to plan,” said Evans.
The plan for the four malnourished puppies is focused on gaining weight slowly and safely, so they don’t overeat and make themselves sick. “So we are hoping, kind of within a month I would say is fair, for them to gain the weight back,” said Evans. “Once all of their treatments and their spays and neuters are complete, they will be put up for adoption.”
The two males have been named after explorers Lewis and Clark. “And we are still deciding on the girls,” Evans said. “We do have summer camps running right now in the Kamloops BC SPCA, and I think the campers might be lucky and get to name the two female puppies.”
She said despite their ordeal, the pups will make great pets. “Behaviourally, you would never know they have been through what they have been through. They are acting as normal as puppies can be. They are full of energy, full of life, they love to play,” said Evans. “And they are incredibly affectionate, they are not distrustful of people in any way. They love cuddles.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C.
A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.
Labour minister directs board to consider imposing new contract or arbitration on B.C. port workers
Canada's labour minister says he is taking action to restore long-term stability at B.C.'s ports after unionized workers rejected a tentative agreement late Friday night.
Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores
The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.
Six dead in Kananaskis plane crash
Six people are dead after the plane they were in crashed near Kananaskis on Friday night.
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
Air passenger traffic at Canada's airports more than doubled in 2022: StatCan
The number of passengers who travelled through Canada's airports more than doubled in 2022 compared to the previous year. But air travel is still lower than pre-pandemic levels, the recent data from Statistics Canada shows.
Canada's Liendo breaks own national record, wins silver in men's 100-metre butterfly
Canada's Josh Liendo won silver in the men's 100-metre butterfly with a Canadian record time at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday.
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon.
'Perfectly excited': Canadian scientists await first look at bits from asteroid Bennu
A group of Canadian scientists is awaiting delivery of an outer space postcard from the past.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria seniors attacked after approaching man lighting grass on fire
Two seniors were assaulted in Victoria on Wednesday evening after they approached a man who was lighting grass on fire in front of their apartment building, the Victoria Police Department said.
-
Man stabbed multiple times in Campbell River: RCMP
A 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Campbell River Friday evening, police said.
-
Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C.
A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Six dead in Kananaskis plane crash
Six people are dead after the plane they were in crashed near Kananaskis on Friday night.
-
Mountain View County benefit event helps Alberta tornado victims
28 days after a massive tornado ripped through southern Alberta, a community event brought in thousands of dollars to help those who were impacted.
-
‘Flip the Script’ art exhibition celebrates Calgary’s diverse history
A local art exhibition at Fort Calgary is showcasing the work of more than 150 artists on Saturday to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse history.
Edmonton
-
Street racing maybe behind fatal southeast Edmonton crash: EPS
Police say street racing may be behind a crash that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
Edmonton teen, 16, missing for more than 2 weeks: police
Police in the Alberta capital issued an alert Friday evening for a teenager who's been missing for more than two weeks.
-
'We are sorry': Edmonton Corn Maze issues statement on RCMP theme
The Edmonton Corn Maze says it will give more thought to future themes, to make sure the maze is a welcoming space for everyone.
Toronto
-
Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores
The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.
-
Driver dead after fiery crash in Rexdale, SIU investigating: police
A driver is dead after their vehicle reportedly crashed into a bridge in Rexdale Saturday afternoon, police say.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by impaired driver in Scarborough: police
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.
Montreal
-
Excitement, optimism as hundreds line up to ride Montreal's new light-rail train line
Lines wrapped through Montreal's central station on Saturday as hundreds of people waited to board the metro area's new light-rail train system, many of them showing up just to marvel at the new transit service, even if they don't expect to take it often.
-
'Ghost skateboard' honors young Montreal man killed in hit-and-run
A vigil was held this weekend for Jacob Robitaille, a 21-year-old Montreal skateboarder killed in a hit-and-run earlier this year.
-
Montrealer embarks on 4,500 km run to Mexico for the monarch butterfly
A Montreal lawyer began his 4,500-kilometre journey to Mexico on Saturday in support of the endangered monarch butterfly.
Winnipeg
-
Liquor Mart workers picketing on Sunday, marking first weekend of strike action
The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) says Liquor Mart workers will be taking strike action on Sunday, marking the first weekend since contract negotiations began that employees have been off the job.
-
Family calling for speedier investigations after assault charges dropped
One woman says she wants to see investigations into abuse allegations for people living in care homes sped up.
-
Winnipeggers being warned after lithium-ion batteries cause fire
The City of Winnipeg has issued a warning after a house fire in the city was caused by the charging of lithium-ion batteries.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.
-
Tight job market impacting City of Saskatoon summer programs
The City of Saskatoon has been struggling this year with its seasonal employment opportunities, impacting the city’s summer pool and parks programs for kids.
-
Saskatoon woman loses $10,000 after scammers hijack iPad, trick her into withdrawing cash
A Saskatoon senior is out $10,000 after an elaborate financial scam, and she’s warning the public to be alert for this new type of trick.
Regina
-
Regina police investigate early morning death
Several police cars and a Coroner van blocked off traffic in the early hours of Saturday in downtown Regina for a homicide investigation.
-
Riders fall to Argos in Touchdown Atlantic re-match
The Riders failed to get past the Argos for a second year in a row, marking a 31-13 loss on the day.
-
Regina to welcome direct flights to 9 popular destinations this winter
Travellers who have been hoping for a sun-soaked vacation can pack their bags this winter, as the Regina Airport plans to have direct flights to nine destinations, including Cancun and Puerto Vallarta.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
London
-
Londoner wins 'RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars' season eight
A Londoner is celebrating after winning the biggest accolade in drag, and she is using her platform to celebrate the stories of the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Pet owner charged after leaving dog inside hot car in Grand Bend
A pet owner has been charged after they allegedly left their dog inside a hot vehicle in Grand Bend, Ont., which prompted a rescue from OPP officers earlier this month.
-
'The Liberals are back': Provincial Liberal leader candidate tours southwestern Ontario this weekend
The frontrunner in the race to the Ontario Liberal party leader is making her way through southwestern Ontario this weekend. Bonnie Crombie — the mayor of Mississauga and former Liberal MP — held campaign stops in London, Sarnia, and Windsor on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Poilievre wraps up northern Ont. tour in North Bay
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilivere wrapped up his northern Ontario tour Friday night with one last stop in North Bay.
-
Cyclists hit the trails for the ‘Salty Marie’
Cyclists and a few runners converged on the Hiawatha Highlands in Sault Ste. Marie to compete in the first Salty Marie Trails Festival.
-
OPP stop 23-year-old driving 141km/h on Hwy. 144
A 23-year-old driver from Sudbury is in some trouble with police following a traffic stop on Highway 144 on Friday.
Kitchener
-
'Added stressor to university life': University of Guelph student speaks out following data breach
A student at the University of Guelph is speaking out over what she's calling a lack of transparency following a data breach.
-
Police hand out two dozen charges after dramatic chase in Kitchener neighbourhood
A man is facing 24 charges after a chase through a Kitchener neighbourhood police say involved ramming two cruisers and intentionally driving through a fence.
-
University of Waterloo student competing to become fittest man on earth
Kitchener's Jack Farlow will be one of 40 men competing at the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games.