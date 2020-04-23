VANCOUVER -- Health officials are working to contain another COVID-19 outbreak at a second poultry processing plant in Metro Vancouver.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the latest outbreak was discovered at Superior Poultry in Coquitlam, where two cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed so far.

"There is an ongoing investigation that is happening as of yesterday, when the first case was identified," Henry said at her daily virus briefing on Thursday.

Officials described the facility as a "sister plant" to United Poultry in East Vancouver, where dozens of workers tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

As of Thursday afternoon, Henry said there have been 29 infections associated with the plant.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.