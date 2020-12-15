VANCOUVER -- Another outbreak of the novel coronavirus has been reported at a hospital in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, just four days after the previous outbreak was declared over.

Fraser Health confirmed Tuesday that officials are dealing with an outbreak in a unit of Burnaby Hospital.

Three patients have tested positive for COVID-19, the heath authority said in an emailed statement.

Another outbreak, which was reported at the hospital last month, had just been declared over on Friday, but not before 62 patients and 50 staff members were infected. A dozen people died during that outbreak.

Fraser Health said Tuesday there's evidence of transmission in a medicine unit, prompting the latest declaration.

The unit has been temporarily closed, but the rest of the hospital "remains fully operational," Fraser Health said.

All patients in the affected unit have been informed of the outbreak, and enhanced cleaning and contact tracing measures are underway.