VANCOUVER -- Multiple new COVID-19 outbreak and exposure notices have been posted at facilities in the Fraser Health region.

The health authority issued several notices Tuesday, warning of outbreaks at two of its health-care facilities.

First, a new outbreak was declared at Burnaby Hospital. Officials say there was evidence of transmission in a medicine unit and five patients have tested positive for the disease.

Fraser Health says that outbreak is limited to the unit, which is closed temporarily for new admissions.

"The emergency department at Burnaby Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of Burnaby Hospital," Fraser Health said in a statement. "Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, have informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information."

Enhanced cleaning and contact tracing is also underway.

In addition, Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Holyrood Manor, a long-term care facility in Maple Ridge. The health authority says one staff member tested positive for the disease at that location, and enhanced control measures are now in place.

"Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families," the health authority said in a statement.

An exposure notice was also recently issued for the Gurdwara Baba Banda Singh Bahadar Sikh Society in Abbotsford. In that case, Fraser Health didn't say it was an outbreak, but a "possible exposure" to COVID-19 over multiple days.

The days listed in the warning include: Oct 26 to 31 and Nov. 3 to 6, from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day.

Anyone who was at the gurdwara on 31631 Fraser Way during those times should self-monitor for symptoms, the health authority says.

"There is no known risk to anyone who attended any listed locations outside of the specified dates and times," Fraser Health's website says.

"If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities."

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has recorded 19,239 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 11,582 have been in the Fraser Health region.