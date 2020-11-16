VANCOUVER -- A late-night fire led to evacuations and an emergency room closure at Burnaby Hospital Sunday, all while the health-care facility is also managing a COVID-19 outbreak.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Sunday and caused extensive smoke damage.

Fifty-four firefighters from the Burnaby Fire Department were dispatched to fight the blaze, which crews believe started in an electrical breaker room in the basement.

Fire crews say there weren't any injuries and patients were evacuated by hospital staff out of an abundance of caution.

"We wanted to get on top of this fire, of course, at a hospital facility there's great care for the patients and the community," Chris Bowcock, Burnaby Fire Department fire chief, told CTV News.

Fraser Health explained in a news release Monday afternoon that the fire didn't damage the emergency department, but said a temporary closure was put in place "to focus on ensuring current patients, staff, and medical staff are safe."

Anyone requiring emergency care should visit neighbouring hospital emergency departments and the Edmonds Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Burnaby for now, Fraser Health said.

Burnaby Hospital is also currently managing a COVID-19 outbreak, where five patients have tested positive for the disease. The fire department says they approach all calls with the same safety procedures and worked quickly to ensure the safety of all patients and staff.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa