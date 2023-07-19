Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted from a restaurant in Kelowna, B.C.

The RCMP said eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton are believed to be with their mother, 45-year-old Verity Bolton.

The children were allegedly abducted from Kraftys Kitchen & Bar, and may be travelling in a Blue 2012 Dodge D250 with B.C. licence plate SJ2708.

This is a developing story and will be updated.