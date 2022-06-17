Amanda Todd case: Trial hears from Dutch police investigator about computers seized in search

Marten Busstra, who was with a team investigating child abuse, told the court about a laptop and desktop computer seized from a bungalow where Coban had been arrested in January 2014. (CTV) Marten Busstra, who was with a team investigating child abuse, told the court about a laptop and desktop computer seized from a bungalow where Coban had been arrested in January 2014. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener