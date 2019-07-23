

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Burnaby are searching for a suspect after an alleged voyeurism incident at a local Walmart.

According to a police statement, a victim was in the change room of the Walmart at 9855 Austin Road shortly after noon on March 25 when she noticed "what she believed to be a cell phone under the door of the change room she was using."

When the victim came out of the room, she saw a man emerge from the stall beside her, police said.

"The man was challenged by shoppers but fled the scene," the statement said, adding that one shopper was able to snap a photo of the suspect.

Investigators have also released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as an Asian male with a slender build, salt and pepper hair and glasses. Police said he is about five feet tall.

Anyone with information that could help police with this case is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.