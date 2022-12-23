Air Canada cancels several domestic flights due to winter storm

Air Canada has proactively cancelled a number of flights departing Vancouver, as the region's airport struggles to clear a backlog of delays and cancellations brought on by a week of severe winter weather.

Most of the impact will be to domestic flights set to depart during the day, an Air Canada spokesperson told CTV News by email Friday.

“At present, we plan we plan to operate flights to Hawaii, Mexico, Korea, and Japan, as well as a couple vacation destinations in the U.S., and our Pacific flights late evening,” reads the email.

The airline says Saturday’s schedule is subject to change as weather conditions may vary.

"Customers should be sure to check their flights are operating before going to the airport," the email continued. "We strongly advise they only go to the airport if they have a confirmed flight and the flight status shows it is operating."

On Thursday, Sunwing airlines cancelled southbound flights out of Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Winnipeg WestJet up to an including Christmas on Sunday.

WestJet also cancelled flights in B.C., Ontario, and Quebec for Friday through to Saturday, though the airline says that timeline is dependent on weather conditions.