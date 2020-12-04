VANCOUVER -- Police in Richmond are investigating after a confrontation that involved shots being fired on a busy street Thursday afternoon.

Richmond RCMP said in a news release that they were called to No. 3 Road between Cambie Road and Alderbridge Way around 4:35 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found evidence that shots had, in fact, been fired. Witnesses told police there had been a physical altercation during which one man discharged a weapon, according to RCMP.

Police said witnesses described the parties involved as South Asian men, all of whom fled the area in vehicles, including a black Volkswagon Jetta, a white Audi and a white Mercedes.

While the motive for the altercation is unknown, police said it appears to have been targeted.

“This is a busy time of the day in the downtown core," said Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Adriana Peralta in the release. “It’s fortunate the reckless actions of this individual did not result in an innocent bystander being injured.”

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2020-33038. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.