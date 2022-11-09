After child's suicide attempt, B.C. family waits 41 hours for ambulance transfer
Warning: This story contains references to an attempted suicide.
A mother from B.C.'s Lower Mainland is speaking out after her 11-year-old child was forced to wait 41 hours for an ambulance transfer following a heartbreaking suicide attempt.
CTV News is referring to the mother as Sarah and her child as Cameron, both pseudonyms to protect the young patient's identity.
Looking back on the family's experience days later, Sarah still struggles to understand how her child could have been kept waiting so long during a time of emotional and medical crisis.
"It's absolutely gut-wrenching," she said. "They were not getting any care, any counselling, anything. They were just sitting in a chair."
The family's harrowing story began in the in the early hours of last Thursday morning, when Cameron, who was staying at Sarah's ex-husband's place in Langley, attempted suicide using prescription drugs.
The panicked father rushed them to Langley Memorial Hospital, knowing the facility doesn't have an adolescent psychiatric unit but focused on avoiding the worst-case scenario of a serious overdose.
Cameron was assessed, treated, and put under a temporary mental health certification. The family said hospital staff initially estimated Cameron would be transferred to Surrey Memorial Hospital to see a psychiatrist sometime between midnight Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.
Sarah went home to Delta that night, hopeful to meet her child at Surrey Memorial the next morning so they could begin the separate but also vitally important mental health aspect of Cameron's treatment with a psychiatrist.
Instead, she woke up and was surprised to learn her child remained in Langley.
"They still hadn't moved but they had kicked them out of the room they were in," Sarah said.
Cameron remained nauseated and disoriented, the parents said, but was placed in the waiting area of the adult psychiatric unit by staff who believed an ambulance – the only allowable method of transfer for a patient who is under certification – would be arriving soon.
Cameron would stay there for another full day and night before finally being transferred at 5 p.m. Saturday, exposed in the meantime to a stream of adult patients coming in and out in various states of mental distress.
"This 11-year-old kid, who's in a mental health crisis, is having to deal with screaming adults," Sarah said. "We're asking them repeatedly, who can we call? What can we do? And we were just told, 'Well, there's nothing we can do.'"
'HAPPENING EVERY DAY'
Situations like the one Cameron's family experienced are upsetting, but not unique, according the Ambulance Paramedics and Dispatchers of B.C.
Union president Troy Clifford said paramedics are keenly aware when the people they serve are left waiting in a prioritized queue, where they are at constant risk of being bumped down the line by an urgent life-or-death emergency.
"Paramedics really just want to do their job, they want to treat and transport people to hospital," Clifford said.
"These delays are horrible to see, and sadly, they're happening every day. Most of them aren't tragic outcomes, but these are people – relatives and family members – and when they're not getting an ambulance, it's hard to watch. I take it very personally."
Clifford said despite promises from the province to address critical staffing issues at the B.C. Ambulance Service, many problems remain.
There are about 4,500 paramedics and dispatchers across the province, and the union credited the government for converting hundreds of part-time positions to full-time to alleviate some of the pressure.
"We went from about 70 per cent on-call, part-time and 30 per cent full-time to now about 55 per cent full-time and 45 per cent part-time, so we've seen that influx of resources and funding," Clifford said.
"But conservatively, we estimate we could use another 1,000 paramedics in the system to meet the demands we're seeing."
According to the union, there are still many nights when between 20 per cent and 50 per cent of ambulances sit empty in various communities – both urban and rural –because of inadequate staffing.
Clifford estimated about 40 per cent of ambulances in the Fraser Health region were out of service between Thursday and Saturday, while Sarah's family was being given a series of promises that they would be cared for soon.
While stuck at Langley Memorial Hospital, the family noticed a line of three ambulances that were parked outside as they waited for a ride.
"When you want your kid to get transferred and you see all these empty ambulances, it's just kind of infuriating, right?" Sarah said.
Fraser Health did not respond to questions from CTV News by deadline. This story will be updated if a response is received.
24 PER CENT OF POSITIONS VACANT
The Ministry of Health directed questions about the family's delayed transfer to B.C. Emergency Health Services, which said it is reviewing the circumstances of the incident.
"We do know that at the time, this patient was in stable condition, in hospital, and that our paramedics were responding to and transferring other patients with more urgent and potentially life-threatening conditions," a spokesperson said in an email, adding that "the first ambulance that became available was assigned."
BCEHS said it received the first request for an ambulance around 11 a.m. Friday, and that the patient was transferred approximately 30 hours later.
Officials noted there were 204 full-time paramedic jobs posted in September – the jobs Clifford said were used to replace existing part-time positions – along with 50 new backfill positions, and that annual BCEHS spending has increased to $559 million from $424 million over the last five years.
But the province acknowledged about 24 per cent of positions remain vacant.
The union cited several factors impacting recruitment, including competition with the private sector. Pipelines and other major infrastructure projects are required to have medics on site, and Clifford said those positions can be much more lucrative than working for the government.
"They all hire the same people we're trying to recruit," he said.
Potential future paramedics are the kind of people who might also consider a career in policing or firefighting, both of which Clifford said pay significantly more as well.
Sarah said she understands how strapped health-care resources are, and that every hospital employee they dealt with was kind and respectful. Staff encouraged the family to file an official complaint, which Sarah said they intend to do once they have had some time to breathe.
"They were nice," she said. "One of the nurses came back on a second shift and they saw my ex-husband still sitting there and they were shocked that we were still there."
As the hours dragged on in the waiting area of Langley's adult psychiatric unit, Cameron was also offered a bed, but declined – feeling too exposed and preferring to sleep beside their father on two chairs pushed together. Staff also gave them Ativan when they began experiencing panic attacks.
Still, Sarah said it was agonizing watching her child wait for the care they urgently needed. And while the family begins their journey through ongoing treatment, Sarah wanted to share their story in the hopes that something might change, and others might be spared a similar experience.
"Is there not something that we can do here?"
If you or someone you know is in crisis, these are some resources that are available:
- Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)
- Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1-800 463-2338)
- Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)
- Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.
Where is cancer most prevalent in Canada? Key takeaways from latest national report
A quarter-century of cancer data is now available in a new report released by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key findings.
Better than a textbook: Remembrance Day convoy to roll once again into Oshawa
An army of volunteers has been polishing up old Second World War Jeeps, trucks and other military vehicles that will be part of a special convoy of remembrance in Oshawa on Friday.
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Decrying high inflation and the rising cost of food, housing and fuel, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a rare media availability on Wednesday to declare: 'it feels like everything is broken in this country right now.'
CHEO opens second ICU amid 'unprecedented' crisis
CHEO has opened a second pediatric intensive care unit to address an overflow of critically ill babies and young children with respiratory illnesses.
Coutts mayor says RCMP was caught off guard by blockade despite warnings
RCMP appeared caught off guard by protesters blockading a Canada-U.S. border crossing last winter despite Alberta's government being warned ahead of time, the mayor of Coutts, Alta., testified at a public inquiry Wednesday.
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
Gun hidden in a raw chicken found at Florida TSA checkpoint
A gun found inside a raw chicken at an airport security checkpoint has the TSA calling 'personal fowl.'
Vancouver Island
-
'Feared for my life': Coast guard saves Vancouver Island sailor caught in rough seas
A Maple Bay, B.C., man is grateful after the Canadian Coast Guard went above and beyond the call of duty to rescue him after his boat lost its engine and became adrift in rough seas.
-
'Horrific': B.C. animal sanctuary seeks foster home for pig stabbed multiple times
An animal sanctuary in Duncan, B.C., is urgently seeking a foster home for a pig that was stabbed multiple times in the Victoria area.
-
Mounties investigating after man strikes vehicles with bike chains near Victoria
Mounties have opened a mischief investigation after a man wielding bike chains reportedly struck and damaged two vehicles west of Victoria. The West Shore RCMP are now seeking the public's help identifying the man.
Calgary
-
Mother pleads to see daughter abducted and brought to Iraq as ex surrenders for extended sentence
Zainab Mahdi last saw her now-15-year-old daughter, Zahraa Al Aazawi, four years ago. Mahdi's ex-husband, Ali Farhan Al Aazawi, has been convicted of abducting the girl, taking her from Calgary to Iraq.
-
$17K in drugs seized from Southland Drive home: Calgary police
The investigation launched in September, after police were contacted over concerns of drug dealing in the community of Palliser.
-
Calgary among 33 Alberta spots to see record-breaking cold today
Of the communities that broke records, the coldest was Sundre, which saw temperatures drop to a bitter- 32 C.
Edmonton
-
Re-index AISH, Premier Smith directs minister of social services
Alberta's premier has directed her minister of seniors, community and social services to adjust AISH and other income supports for inflation.
-
Where to mark Remembrance Day in the Edmonton area
CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of the ceremonies taking place this Friday.
-
Alberta premier consulting with Trump adviser may affect health system, NDP warns
Alberta’s Opposition leader says Premier Danielle Smith consulting a medical adviser of former U.S. president Donald Trump on COVID-19 who calls vaccines “bioweapons” exacerbates worries she runs a government not guided by science.
Toronto
-
Southern Ontario on track to be hit with heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole
The weather in southern Ontario is about to take a big change with remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole set to hit the region.
-
Ontario roofer shocked stolen truck won't be replaced
An Ontario roofer who had his truck stolen out of his driveway two months ago was shocked when his insurance company said they wouldn’t cover the costs of a rental car.
-
This is what Doug Ford said about whether mask mandates will return in Ontario
Premier Doug Ford he's encouraging Ontario residents to wear a mask whenever they are in a situation that is less safe, but stopped short of committing to any sort of renewal of mask mandates in the province.
Montreal
-
Coroner calls for change in policing, health care, education in review of Que. teen fatally shot by police
Quebec coroner Gehane Kamel has released her final recommendations to police, the health care system and schools four years after officers shot and killed 17-year-old Riley Fairholm, who called 911 on himself.
-
Bill 21 appeal: school board says law is 'affront' to values of Quebec's English speakers
Quebec’s secularism law is an affront to the dignity and values of the province’s anglophone community, a lawyer representing the province's largest English-language school board told a Court of Appeal hearing Wednesday.
-
Most Quebecers to get $400 or $600 from the government to fight inflation
The Legault government is handing out cheques to Quebecers ahead of the holidays. Finance Minister Eric Girard announced at a news conference Wednesday that as of December, the government will give out between $400 and $600 to people who earn less than $100,000.
Winnipeg
-
Eduardo Balaquit's son calls on killer to speak up about father’s whereabouts during sentencing hearing
Edward Balaquit called on the man found guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance and death of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit to speak up and bring his father home.
-
Where Manitobans can attend Remembrance Day ceremonies
Remembrance Day is almost here and there is a variety of options for Winnipeggers to attend ceremonies and remember those who fought for the country.
-
Suspect wanted after grabbing, hugging 11-year-old girl: police
Police are looking for an unknown suspect who grabbed and hugged an 11-year-old girl after asking her for directions in Winnipeg.
Saskatoon
-
'We still have massive gaps': Saskatoon advocate 'extremely concerned' after potential exposure deaths
A local homelessness and addictions advocate says her concern is growing for the community's homeless population after two potential cold temperature exposure deaths were reported over the weekend.
-
Saskatoon police say murder charge was reduced due to evidence
In the wake of "speculation throughout the community," Saskatoon police have taken social media to explain the decision to downgrade the charge in the Nov. 5 death of 23-year-old Hodan Hashi at Lit Nightclub.
-
Saskatoon administration favours Midtown parking lot for new arena
Saskatoon city administration has recommended the Midtown Shopping Centre north parking lot as the location of the future events centre and arena.
Regina
-
Man charged with impaired driving after semi-truck collides with several parked vehicles
The driver of a semi-truck is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision involving seven other vehicles on Park Street Tuesday, Regina police said.
-
'20 years of economic prosperity': Cowessess First Nation launches Awasis Solar Project
The Awasis Solar Project is now operating east of Regina after more than one year of construction.
-
Regina police submit budget proposals to city council
The Regina Board of Police Commissioners has submitted its 2023 and 2024 budget proposals to be reviewed by city council.
Atlantic
-
Halifax university student dies from suspected case of meningococcal meningitis: Public Health
Health officials in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis after the death of a Halifax university student.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'You’re supposed to be guiding them': Mom worried for son after alleged knife incident at Halifax school
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged knife incident at Citadel High School in Halifax is speaking out in hopes it will prompt stronger penalties against other students and make the school safer.
-
Storm Nicole expected to bring rain and wind to Atlantic Canada this weekend
Environment Canada says a tropical storm set to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday -- possibly as a Category 1 hurricane -- is expected to bring a fall storm over the East Coast this weekend.
London
-
Family of London, Ont. homicide victim speak out
Family and friends of Dan Fawcett continue to come to grips with his death this past weekend. “It’s been tough on all of us,” says Stephanie Fawcett, the niece of Dan Fawcett. “Not only to come to terms with the fact that he’s gone, but how it happened.”
-
Palmerston driver charged after dog falls out of vehicle
A Palmerston 28-year-old has been charged after police say a dog fell off the back of the side-by-side they were driving.
-
Jansen Christmas Toy Drive officially underway
It’s almost that time of year again, and organizers of the Jansen Christmas Toy Drive are hard at work making sure that 1,000 children in London get a special Christmas — and they’re hoping Londoners will help take part in their eighth annual donation drive.
Northern Ontario
-
Incoming winter storm triggers weather alerts in northern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday morning for much of northern Ontario as a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of cold and wet conditions.
-
Woman in North Bay charged with armed robbery, wearing a disguise
A 52-year-old woman in North Bay is facing several charges in connection with robberies that occurred on Nov. 1 and Nov. 7.
-
'Massive surge' of sick kids could force hospitals to triage care: ER doctor
An emergency-room physician is warning that the situation in Ontario's health-care system is spiralling out of control, and urging elected leaders to consider reintroducing mask mandates.
Kitchener
-
Family of Kitchener, Ont. man missing for 20 years issues new plea for answers
Wednesday marks 20 years since David MacDermott’s family last saw or heard from him.
-
High-risk offender release prompts public advisory in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service is issuing a public advisory regarding the release of a high-risk offender into the community.
-
Battle of property lines a 'nightmare' for Kitchener Lawn Bowling Club
Members of the Kitchener Lawn Bowling Club are speaking out after they say a construction company working nearby has been damaging their water infrastructure.