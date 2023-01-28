Advocates anticipate this year's Metro Vancouver Homeless Count will be higher than previous years'

The 2023 Metro Vancouver Homeless Count will take place on March 8. The last count was done in 2020, prior to the pandemic, and showed 3,634 people experiencing homelessness in Metro Vancouver. (CTV) The 2023 Metro Vancouver Homeless Count will take place on March 8. The last count was done in 2020, prior to the pandemic, and showed 3,634 people experiencing homelessness in Metro Vancouver. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption

When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener