Advocate arrested at Vancouver encampment says he was protecting resident’s belongings

A homeless advocate who was arrested at Vancouver's Oppenheimer Park on Monday said he was only trying to protect a resident's belongings.

In a video posted on social media, Ryan Sudds of Stop the Sweeps said he was apprehended for holding onto a bin that belongs to a man living in the park.

"He didn't want it moved right now. There was no reason to move his belongings," said Sudds, who was on the ground in handcuffs in the recording.

According to Stop the Sweeps, park rangers and police returned to Oppenheimer on Monday morning, when temperatures were below freezing, and forced homeless people to pack their things and move to another area of the park.

Authorities paused their regular enforcement of city bylaws in Oppenheimer late last week amid dangerously cold conditions – including wind chill values of -20 C – that had prompted frostbite and hypothermia warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Stop the Sweeps, which has been calling for a moratorium on decampments over the winter months, described that pause as an "acknowledgment that this enforcement is cruel."

It's unclear why enforcement appears to have resumed on Monday, when temperatures in Vancouver were still reaching -3 C.

CTV News has reached out to the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.

The Vancouver Police Department has not responded to a request for comment on Sudds' arrest, but wrote on social media that officers were "forced to arrest a man in his 30s who attempted to interfere and obstruct" the work of park rangers on Monday.

Police said they were preparing a report to Crown counsel on the incident, suggesting Sudds could face charges.

Prior to last week's pause, authorities had been visiting encampments in Oppenheimer and CRAB parks on a routine basis – often daily – for months, enforcing a bylaw that requires most homeless people to take down their tents during the day.

"What's been happening here is awful," Sudds said while under arrest Tuesday. "Change the bylaw. The bylaw needs to be changed … This is inhumane."

This is a developing story and will be updated.