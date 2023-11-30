Advocates demand B.C. moratorium on evicting homeless campers until May
With winter approaching, there are calls for the B.C. government to impose a seasonal moratorium on evicting homeless campers from their tents – something advocates describe as inhumane and unnecessary.
Groups including Stop the Sweeps have urged the province to amend community charters to prohibit cities from evicting campers until May 31, when the weather improves and there are fewer safety concerns sending people outside.
In Vancouver, park rangers are currently attending CRAB Park and Oppenheimer Park daily to enforce a city bylaw requiring most campers to take down their tents every morning.
For vulnerable residents with nowhere else to go, being forced into the cold over and over again takes a toll, particularly when they have to pack up and carry away all of their belongings.
Clint Randen, a 48-year-old living in CRAB Park, said he's been woken up and told to move along as early as 6 a.m.
"You don't get any sleep as it is," said Randen. "Now you're expected to pack your things, carry it around like a snail, and then get a job? It's absolutely ridiculous."
MORE ENFORCEMENT AS TEMPERATURES DROP
Multiple court rulings have upheld the Charter rights of homeless people to camp overnight in public spaces when there isn't suitable housing available, and a B.C. Supreme Court decision issued in January 2022 designated a section of CRAB Park where people can legally camp 24 hours a day.
But with a growing homeless population in the park – and across Metro Vancouver in general – tents have spilled over into non-protected areas.
Last month, the city began increasing enforcement of its bylaws in those areas, something intended to "support daytime access (for) all park users," the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation said in a statement.
"This is not a decampment. We’re not asking people to leave, we’re asking for people to comply with the bylaw," the statement added.
STRUGGLES TO RETRIEVE BELONGINGS
Officials have also promised to help store campers' belongings for them, though advocates have reported a host of issues retrieving those possessions.
A log of attempts to do so, shared with CTV News, includes numerous unsuccessful efforts to track down items, including tents used for shelter.
After repeated attempts to retrieve their things, some homeless residents said they were ultimately told their belongings were gone.
"They're pretty much just taking my stuff away and just throwing it away," said Larry Cocksedge, 46, who also lives in CRAB Park. "I just don't understand how they think they can get away with that."
Fiona York, an advocate for CRAB Park residents, said the city will sometimes ask homeless residents to meet staff at another location, such as a community policing office, to collect their things.
"That requires a vehicle and transportation to pick things up," York said. "So there's multiple barriers and obstacles."
In a statement, the City of Vancouver said rangers only proactively remove items considered "abandoned," and never those that are "clearly personal belongings."
"Storage options are available for personal belongings and people have 30 days to pick up any impounded items or have them delivered … to a building address, such as a designated location at a housing facility or residential address," the statement added.
Asked to respond to those assertions, York said: "I don't even know how to start."
"Our volunteers and advocates have tried really hard to recover belongings," she said. "It's well-documented."
NO SUPPORT FOR MORATORIUM
The Ministry of Housing did not respond when asked whether the B.C. government would consider imposing a moratorium on late-fall and winter evictions.
Instead, the ministry issued a statement pointing to ongoing efforts to increase shelter spaces across the province.
"We understand the urgent need for shelter spaces, especially during the winter months," the ministry said, adding that BC Housing funds upwards of 5,200 such spaces across 50 communities.
That number includes permanent, temporary and extreme weather response shelters.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Shooting in Burnaby under investigation: RCMP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
TREND LINE Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
The governing minority Liberals' decline in the polls has now placed them in a tie for support with their confidence-and-supply partners the NDP, while the Conservatives are now 19 points ahead, according Nanos' latest ballot tracking.
Here's when Canada Post says you should send out your holiday packages
Canada Post had released a holiday guide on when Canadians should mail out their packages.
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
Israeli military confirms release of six Israeli hostages from captivity in Gaza Strip
The Israeli military says six Israeli hostages have been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip. The army said the Red Cross transferred the hostages to Egypt late Thursday. They arrived hours after two additional hostages were turned over to Israel separately.
What to know about the Sikh independence movement following U.S. accusation that activist was targeted
The U.S. has charged an Indian national in what prosecutors allege was a failed plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist at the behest of an unnamed Indian government official.
Alternative healer faces manslaughter charge over woman's death at a U.K. slapping therapy workshop
An alternative healer who advocates a technique known as 'slapping therapy' was charged Thursday over the death of a woman at one of his workshops in England seven years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. prosecutors consider charges against Victoria police officer after fatal shooting
British Columbia's police watchdog is asking the B.C. Prosecution Service to consider charges against a Victoria police officer who shot and killed a man two years ago.
-
Missing Nanaimo man found but woman still unaccounted for: RCMP
A missing Nanaimo man has been located and searchers are now focusing their efforts on finding a 21-year-old woman who disappeared along with him in the Mount Benson area, west of the city.
-
Thompson Rivers University volleyball player killed, two others injured in car crash
One member of the Thompson Rivers University men's volleyball team is dead and two more are in critical condition following a car crash Wednesday in Kamloops.
Calgary
-
Polar bears make a splash at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's Wild Canada
Coming face-to-face with polar bears, tracking otters gliding through the water and watching caribou prancing delighted guests at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo the day before the public unveiling of its newly renovated exhibit.
-
10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Dec. 1-3)
If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.
-
Adidas executive Dan Near to become next WHL commissioner
Dan Near was introduced as the Western Hockey League's next commissioner at a Calgary press conference Thursday in a move that takes the Markham, Ont., product from one side of the boardroom table to the other.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
4 teens rescued from sex trafficking, 3 teens facing charges: police
Four teenage girls have been rescued in a months-long human trafficking investigation and three teens are facing charges, police in Edmonton announced on Thursday.
-
2 injured in 107 Avenue, 142 Street traffic circle crash
Two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after a crash in west Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
-
Suspect sought after being captured on video punching woman several times in Brampton store
Peel Regional Police have released a shocking video showing a man punching a woman multiple times in a store in Brampton last month as they seek help locating the suspect.
-
Southwestern Ont. hospitals facing $480M class action after patient data breached, sold on dark web
A group of southwestern Ontario hospitals is facing a potential $480-million class action lawsuit after at least 270,000 patients in the region had their data breached and reportedly sold by hackers on the dark web.
Montreal
-
Former Quebec firefighter Kenneth Marlin sentenced to 14 years for sexually abusing children
On Thursday, Quebec Court Justice Joey Dubois sentenced Kenneth Marlin to 14 years in prison for abusing five children over the span of a decade on his parents' farm in Hemmingford, Que., a small rural town about 65 kilometres south of Montreal.
-
Man, 20, found fatally shot inside car: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 20-year-old man was discovered inside a car with a fatal gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.
-
Police say multiple weapons used in serious assault on man at Montreal homeless encampment
The mayor is denouncing a 'violent attack' that left a 57-year-old man at a homeless encampment in Montreal with serious injuries on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
'More people can see it': 'Humbug' sign removed from Winnipeg brewery, set to move to new location
A Winnipeg brewery says the 'Humbug' sign that it put up on its roof just a few days ago needed to come down.
-
Winnipeg police arrest man for sexual assault, interference
A 42-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference following a lengthy investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) that began last year.
-
RCMP search for suspect who set fire to home with children inside
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect who set fire to a home in West St. Paul with young children inside.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor says current budget process leads to 'scramble' ahead of council votes
Mayor Charlie Clark started day three of Saskatoon's multi-year budget deliberations by suggesting changes to the city's budget process.
-
Sask. First Nation pleads for help after shots fired at home
Leadership of a northern Saskatchewan First Nation is calling on the provincial government to fast-track efforts to improve community safety in the wake of a serious shooting.
-
Sask. premier expects 'no consequences' over decision to stop collecting carbon tax on electric heat
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's not expecting "any consequences whatsoever" for the province's decision to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat.
Regina
-
REAL ex-chair claims Regina councillors ignored organization, often asked for free event tickets
Former chair of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors, Wayne Morsky, has spoken out for the first time since being removed by city council last week.
-
Riders confirm hiring of new head coach Corey Mace
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have confirmed they've selected Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace as the team's 48th head coach.
-
Sask. premier expects 'no consequences' over decision to stop collecting carbon tax on electric heat
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's not expecting "any consequences whatsoever" for the province's decision to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in Cape Breton those of missing woman, death being investigated as homicide
Police say human remains found in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., belong to a woman who was reported missing last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
-
SiRT seeks independent body to review alleged criminal misconduct in Glen Assoun case
The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is looking for an independent oversight body to determine if police destroyed evidence used in the wrongful conviction of Glen Assoun in 1999.
London
-
No one was injured in reported downtown dumpster fire
Emergency crews attended the scene of a reported dumpster fire in downtown London, Ont.
-
Crowds 'flock' to Chick-fil-A opening in London, Ont.
London’s first Chick-fil-A location is now open on Wonderland Road South.
-
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Northern Ontario
-
One person in custody after three people stabbed in Sudbury on Thursday
A 34-year-old suspect is in custody after three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack late Thursday morning in Sudbury.
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
-
Man who committed four murders in the Sault found with rifle, revolver, police say
Bobbie Halleart, the man who shot and killed his three children and a 41-year-old woman Oct. 23 in the Sault, was found with a .38 calibre revolver and a rifle, police said Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Kitchener encampment
Flames erupted at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets in Kitchener Thursday morning, marking the third fire at a Waterloo Region encampment in six days.
-
Kitchener Centre voters head to polls for byelection
There will soon be a new MPP representing Kitchener Centre at Queen's Park.
-
Vintage Videos: Highlights from the CKCO archive
Check back each Thursday for a new video from our vault.