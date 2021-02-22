VANCOUVER -- A man in his 20s has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 death of a Surrey man.

Pee Lee Pi, who was 26 at the time of his arrest, was found guilty last week, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement Monday.

Pi was arrested in July of 2019, five months after the death of Tee Bor.

Bor, 68, was stabbed at his home in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood on Feb. 17. He later died in hospital.