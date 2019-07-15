

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of Tee Bor, a 68-year-old Surrey man.

Pee Lee Pi, 26, of Surrey has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, following Bor's death earlier this year.

On Feb. 17, Surrey RCMP responded to reports of an assault in a home on 105 Avenue near 132 Street.

When first responders arrived, they found Bor had serious injuries. He was quickly taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead and his death was declared a homicide.

An extensive investigation took place and it was determined this was an isolated incident. Interviews were conducted, forensic evidence was analyzed and in under five months, charges were approved.

Pi was arrested on July 12 and will appear before a judge in B.C. Provincial Court on Monday.

"IHIT would like to thank its many partners whose contributions helped advance this investigation to today’s outcome," said Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT in a news release.

"Our deepest condolences and sympathies go out to the family of Mr. Tee Bor and anyone else that was affected by his loss."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-4448 or 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.