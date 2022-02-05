Access to Metro Vancouver hospital 'restricted' due to possible explosive, health authority says
Access to a Lower Mainland hospital was restricted Saturday afternoon while Mounties investigated "a possible improvised explosive."
Fraser Health confirmed to CTV News that Surrey Memorial Hospital had been placed on "restricted access" while Surrey RCMP investigated the incident.
"All patients, staff, and medical staff are safe," the health authority said in a brief emailed statement.
"Patient care was not impacted and the hospital remained fully operational."
Fraser Health did not say what time the restricted access went into effect, but it did say that access was no longer restricted as of 5:30 p.m.
CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information about the situation. This story will be updated if a response is received.
