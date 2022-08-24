Absence of 1 crewmember cancels BC Ferries sailings; mechanical issue on other route

The absence of a single crewmember prompted the cancellation of some BC Ferries sailings Wednesday, while others were cancelled due to mechanical issues.

The company said the Queen of Cowichan will no longer be leaving Departure Bay (Nanaimo) for Horseshoe Bay (West Vancouver) at 3:55 p.m.

The corresponding sailing back to Vancouver Island at 6:15 p.m. is also cancelled.

BC Ferries warned passengers about a "high probability of cancelling" those two trips a couple of hours before the Nanaimo departure was scheduled. Those cancellations were confirmed less than an hour later.

Later sailings are expected to proceed as scheduled.

According to BC Ferries, the Queen of Cowichan has a vehicle capacity of 312, and can accommodate up to 1,494 passengers and crew. The company did not say how many people were inconvenienced by the cancellations.

The company has said previously that it requires a specific number of crew members onboard each vessel to ensure passenger safety in the event of an emergency.

That number, which has not been provided, is a requirement dictated by Transport Canada.

Also on Wednesday, BC Ferries had to cancel sailings on a different route for the second time in as many days.

The Queen of Surrey was temporarily docked as crews dealt with a "mechanical problem with one of its engines," which impacted three afternoon sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale (Sunshine Coast).

Those trips were at 12:10 p.m., 1:15 p.m. and 2:25 p.m.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the vessel had been repaired and was resuming service for the remainder of the day.

The Queen of Surrey needed repairs on Tuesday morning as well, to its controllable pitch propeller. The backlog led to lengthy waits for sailings hours later at both ends of the route.