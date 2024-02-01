Abbotsford woman plans family vacation to Dubai after $500K lotto win

VANCOUVER
    An Abbotsford woman who recently won a $500,000 lottery jackpot says she plans to use part of the winnings to take her kids to Dubai.
    An Abbotsford woman who recently won a $500,000 lottery jackpot says she plans to use part of the winnings to take her kids to Dubai.

    Mezhgan Azmudin scored the half-a-million-dollar prize from the Daily Grand Draw on Jan. 15, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

    "I was at home and decided to check my tickets on the app," Azmudin told the BCLC in a news release. "Some were $1 and free plays and I thought one said $25,000."

    Azmudin decided to double check at the same Chevron gas station on South Fraser Way and Janzen Street where she purchased the ticket, and learned that she had actually won $500,000.

    She told the BCLC that she was ecstatic to share the happy news with her brother and friends.

    "They are very excited," she said.

    Azmudin plans to invite her family from out of town to visit and will also use part of her prize to take a trip to Dubai.

    "It feels good! I am happy, especially being able to bring my parents here," Azmudin added.

    In 2023, lottery players in B.C. redeemed more than $15 million in winnings from the Daily Grand Prize.

    The odds of winning the $500,000 prize are one in 2,224,688, according to the BCLC.

