

CTV Vancouver





Abbotsford police say a woman who was under house arrest faces several gun charges after allegedly carrying a gun into a local mall.

Police say Danielle Rigdon was arrested on Monday after leaving her home and being tracked by her electronic bracelet to Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

During the arrest, police allege she attempted to hand a bag containing a loaded handgun, drugs and cash to a friend.

Rigdon already faced weapons charges from a Jan. 21, 2019 incident that led to her house arrest.

In addition to the previous charges, she faces additional weapons charges, including possession of a prohibited device dangerous to the public and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with additional information regarding these incidents is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.