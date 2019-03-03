

The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Police are looking for witnesses after an alleged armed home invasion in central Abbotsford, B.C.

The Abbotsford Police Department says that a man and woman, both 54, were home on Saturday afternoon when four men wearing hooded jackets forced their way in, producing a firearm and demanding drugs and money.

The male resident left through the back door and the female resident hid in another room.

Police say the men “ransacked” the house, then fled with the keys to a BMW parked in the driveway and a duffle bag containing unknown items.

Police say when the male resident tried to confront the men as they were leaving in his car, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle and shattered the driver's side window.

Neither resident was injured and police believe the incident was targeted.