

Maria Weisgarber, CTV News Vancouver





NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. - An employee who pointed out the knives to a customer in November 2016 was called to testify in the trial of a man accused in a fatal stabbing at a B.C. school.

Crystal Andersen took the stand Tuesday in the trial of Gabriel Klein, charged with second-degree murder in the death of student Letisha Reimer.

Klein, who is also charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Abbotsford Senior Secondary School stabbing, has pleaded not guilty.

